Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton, Ont., man faces multiple charges after hitting pedestrian, fleeing scene

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 10:26 am
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police charged the driver with multiple offences, including impaired driving and failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A young man from Brampton has been charged with impaired driving offences after he allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving and then fled the scene in his vehicle as police gave chase.

The incident took place around 2:20 a.m. Sunday near Castle Oaks Crossing and Bellchase Trail. Peel Regional Police said the driver was travelling westbound on Castle Oaks Crossing when he is alleged to have hit the pedestrian, who suffered life-threatening injuries. They remain in critical condition in hospital.

During his flight, the driver allegedly “made contact” with a police vehicle that was trying to stop him. He was eventually stopped, and police arrested a 22-year-old man.

The driver faces a range of charges, including two impaired-related charges, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, two dangerous driving charges and flight from a peace officer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Toronto: Nov. 4, 2023'
Global News at 6 Toronto: Nov. 4, 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices