Brampton, Ont., man faces multiple charges after hitting pedestrian, fleeing scene

A young man from Brampton has been charged with impaired driving offences after he allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving and then fled the scene in his vehicle as police gave chase.

The incident took place around 2:20 a.m. Sunday near Castle Oaks Crossing and Bellchase Trail. Peel Regional Police said the driver was travelling westbound on Castle Oaks Crossing when he is alleged to have hit the pedestrian, who suffered life-threatening injuries. They remain in critical condition in hospital.

During his flight, the driver allegedly “made contact” with a police vehicle that was trying to stop him. He was eventually stopped, and police arrested a 22-year-old man.

The driver faces a range of charges, including two impaired-related charges, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, two dangerous driving charges and flight from a peace officer.

