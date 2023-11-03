Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Orillia shelter launches awareness campaign amid concerns about gender-based violence

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide'
Calls for Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide
WATCH: Pressure is mounting on the federal government to change the Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide, which is the murder of women because of their gender. Neetu Garcha looks at the emotional vigil held in Vancouver to mourn women murdered by men across Canada, and how critics say the government needs to do more to stop violence against women – Dec 27, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Green Haven Shelter for Women in Orillia, Ont., is calling on the community to support their Wrapped in Courage campaign amid high rates of gender-based violence.

The campaign runs throughout the month of November during Woman Abuse Prevention Month, with the theme Purple for Everyone, encouraging people to wear purple in solidarity.

The shelter is raising awareness about the high rates of femicide and gender-based violence across the province, with over 46 femicides reported by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses in the past 12 months.

“Our hearts ache with outrage at the unacceptably high number of femicides in Ontario. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to protect and empower women,” said Lisa Macey, interim executive director of Green Haven Shelter for Women

The shelter says last year in Ontario, a woman or child was killed by a man known to them at an average of every seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Green Haven Shelter for Women is a not-for-profit organization that provides vital services and support to survivors of gender-based violence in Orillia and Simcoe County.

The agency is one of many participating in the 2023 Wrapped in Courage campaign, which has been raising awareness of gender-based violence and working to prevent femicide in Ontario since 2013.

Green Haven Shelter for Women in Orillia launches Wrapped in Courage campaign. View image in full screen
Green Haven Shelter for Women in Orillia launches Wrapped in Courage campaign. Supplied by Green Haven Shelter for Women
Trending Now

On Monday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m., Green Haven is inviting the Orillia community to gather and show their support for survivors of gender-based violence, their children, and the services that provide resources and safety.

At the event, a Wrapped in Courage flag will be raised at the Orillia City Centre and a Proclamation will be read to declare Nov. 25th the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“Please join us in raising a purple flag in honour of victims and survivors of gender-based violence, as we stand together to promote a safer and more inclusive community for everyone in Orillia and area,” said Kyla Epstein, board chair of the shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

Wrapped in Courage purple scarves and flags are symbols of the courage needed by communities in supporting survivors of violence and ending the epidemic of intimate partner violence, gender-based violence and femicide, the shelter says.

The shelter is selling handmade, fair trade Wrapped in Courage purple scarves throughout November with more details available on their website.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices