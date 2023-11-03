Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Toronto Police remind drivers and pedestrians to be vigilant as daylight saving time ends

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 5:34 pm
Daylight saving time ends November 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Daylight saving time ends November 5, 2023. Getty Images
As daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend,  Toronto Police, concerned about diminished visibility, have shared safety tips for all road users.

According to police, officers respond to over 70 per cent more pedestrian-involved collisions in the month following daylight saving time.

So far in 2023, 32 people have been killed on Toronto’s roads, 20 of whom were pedestrians, and 65 per cent of those were under the age of 65, police said.

Police said many of these pedestrian deaths happened on arterial roads, which are “wide signalized streets that carry heavy traffic volume.”

Police are reminding motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and all other road users to remain vigilant, be aware of other road users, use caution when crossing the road, drive within the speed limit, adjust driving according to the weather conditions, ensure vehicle lights are on, and to plan ahead to allow for extra travel time.

“Toronto’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan acknowledges that collisions are inevitable but collisions (causing serious injury and death) are preventable and unacceptable,” police said.

“Zero injuries and deaths on our roads is the number that we all should be working towards.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

