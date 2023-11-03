Menu

Crime

Man dead after being hit by truck west of Brandon, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 1:47 pm
An unidentified man is dead after being hit by a semi in the RM of Whitehead, Man.
An unidentified man is dead after being hit by a semi in the RM of Whitehead, Man. Manitoba RCMP


Thursday evening, RCMP learned that a man was walking in the middle of a driving lane on Highway 1, about 10 kilometres west of Brandon, Man.

Authorities said the man was hit by a westbound semi-trailer before officers got there. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old truck driver from Regina wasn’t hurt, police said.

Blue Hills RCMP say anyone who may have seen someone walking on Highway 1 in the RM of Whitehead before the crash can call the detachment at 204-726-7519.

The investigation continues.

Winnipeg police investigate the scene of a fatal late-night hit and run
