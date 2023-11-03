Menu

Canada

Lawsuit around Barrie’s historic Allandale Station lands resolved, city says

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 11:05 am
The City of Barrie said Friday that Correct Group agreed to dismiss all appeals without cost, ending a court battle that dates back to 2011. View image in full screen
The City of Barrie said Friday that Correct Group agreed to dismiss all appeals without cost, ending a court battle that dates back to 2011. Google Maps
The City of Barrie says legal proceedings with Correct Group Inc. regarding the Allandale Station lands are resolved.

The city released a statement Friday morning stating that the city and Correct Group have agreed to dismiss all appeals without cost, after a previous decision from the Ontario Superior Court.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the Ontario Superior Court dismissed all of the claims against the City of Barrie and some named individuals, but Correct Group appealed.

“I’m so happy to see this lawsuit finally come to an end,” said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall.

“I want to thank our legal team and staff who defended our position for 13 years and were completely validated. I’m very pleased to be able to put this matter behind us for good.”

The Allandale Station lands make up an approximately nine-acre parcel of land located on the southern edge of Barrie’s waterfront.

Correct Group started a lawsuit against the City of Barrie in December 2011 and sought various relief, including damages for breach of contract related to negotiations for the purchase and development of the Allandale Station lands, the city said.

Then, in December 2013, the city says Correct Group and Correct Building Corporation commenced another lawsuit against current and former staff of the City of Barrie, current and former city councillors, a consultant for the City of Barrie, and other defendants, and sought damages related to those individuals’ involvement in the negotiations for the purchase and development of the Allandale Station lands.

