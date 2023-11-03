Peterborough Transit workers receive ‘no-board’ notice, could strike on Nov. 18

Send this page to someone via email

The union president representing Peterborough Transit workers says a strike by staff is “quickly becoming inevitable” later this month.

Cory MacLeod, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1320, says on Nov. 1, the local received a “No-board” report from the Ministry of Labour — a notice that conciliation will not be appointed.

The City of Peterborough and the union have been negotiating a new contract since May; however, the city says there were only seven negotiating days completed during that period. Key issues include pay and length of work hours.

Contract talks broke down in mid-September. MacLeod says union members voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate if they don’t receive a satisfactory deal.

Last week, MacLeod said the city negotiations committee “came unprepared” to bargain in front of a conciliator on Oct. 25 and claimed the city did not offer any new changes.

MacLeod on Friday said that as a result of the “no board,” there is now a 17-day period in which both sides can formally begin a legal work stoppage.

“The countdown starts now — on November 18 either the employer can lock us out or we can legally strike,” stated MacLeod.

“While the ATU understands the impact that a transit strike will have on our ridership, our frontline transit workers deserve to earn a living wage that keeps pace with inflation. The ATU will provide a minimum three days’ advance notice to the public before going on strike.”

The Clock is ticking. ATU 1320 is ready if it comes to that point. @CityPtbo council and @MayorPtbo, it is time to get real and offer your public transit workers a fair and equitable contract NOW! Tick…Tock… @atu_canada @ATUComm @lalalalachica @alexbierk @MattCrowleyPTBO pic.twitter.com/BSs0Gfgk6B — Cory MacLeod ATU 1320 (@LairdLeod) November 2, 2023

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.

MacLeod said the union is still open to negotiations, noting city council recently approved a number of changes including route upgrades, a revamp of communications, and several new buses.

“The ATU has reached out to the conciliator to let his office know that the union is open to settling negotiations at the bargaining table with hopes of avoiding a strike,” he said.

“If the employer’s new mandate — set by Peterborough city council — is ready and the city wants to table a serious offer that is reflective of the environment our members and their families are facing with record inflation, we are available to meet.”

MacLeod said the city needs to “step up” and acknowledge the “valuable service” that transit workers provide.

“Our members are the eyes and ears of our city,” he said. “This time last year, we were called front line heroes. Have we forgotten the pandemic? Do we remember when every level of government told us to stay home and not go outside? A bus cannot be driven from home. ATU 1320 transit workers came to work every day. Our members are exhausted from working 11-12 hour days while only being paid for 8-9 hours. Our members are frequently forced to eat cold meals on their bus, being forced to take their meal breaks in their vehicle, effectively chained to their bus.

“It is time for change. Public Transit is the circulatory system of any city, and without it – Peterborough doesn’t have a pulse.”

