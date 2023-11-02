Menu

Health

Alberta doctors ‘trepidatious’ about changes to already fragile health care system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 5:32 pm
Alberta announces changes to allow family doctors to see more patients
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says $57 million will be spent over the next three years to enable family doctors and nurse practitioners to help more people.
The new president of the Alberta Medical Association says doctors are “trepidatious” about expected changes to the province’s health-care delivery system.

Dr. Paul Parks has been touring the province to hear from physicians in hospitals and clinics about their concerns.

He says two of the main issues he’s hearing about are the ongoing crisis in family medicine and the strain on hospitals due to service levels and staffing challenges.

Alberta Medical Association urges province to act on family physician shortage

Parks has also heard concerns about the Alberta government’s promise to revamp the structure of Alberta Health Services, which delivers health care in the province.

He says doctors hope to be consulted before any major changes are made, because it could have massive implications for an already fragile health-care system.

Premier Danielle Smith has said the first steps toward revamping Alberta Health Services are coming this fall — a plan the Opposition NDP has said is a recipe for more chaos.

Fired AHS board member fires back with open letter to Albertans
© 2023 The Canadian Press

