Canada

Volunteers gather in Kingston to honour fallen soldiers

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 9:01 am
Flags were planted on the graves of the almost 2,000 fallen soldiers at Kingston's Cataraqui Cemetery. View image in full screen
Flags were planted on the graves of the almost 2,000 fallen soldiers at Kingston's Cataraqui Cemetery. Global News
Kingston’s Cataraqui cemetery was busier than usual Thursday morning. Volunteers walked through the gravestones planting Canadian flags to honour the almost 2,000 fallen soldiers laid to rest on its grounds ahead of Remembrance Day.

It’s a welcome sight, according to chair of the Day of Remembrance Veterans Committee David Donovan.

“This is the first year we’ve done it in three years because of COVID and I was a little worried that we wouldn’t have enough people but my worries have been lifted because there’s many, many people here.”

Woody Woodhouse is one such person. He says he has a very personal reason for returning for these events every year.

“My father was in World War II in the RAF (Royal Air Force) for six years he spent of his life.”

He says the volunteers are given flags, a map and a very simple but important task.

“Find the names and look at it, read it, and think about the person that you’re putting the flag to.”

Retired veteran Jean Blain found it difficult to express just how much the event and the volunteers who are taking part meant to him.

“When I saw the lineup of people waiting to go in it brought tears to my eyes.”

Woodhouse could hardly contain his emotion when expressing gratitude toward the people who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re free to do this because these people have done this and it’s just a few moments to give them some respect.”

Respect was just one of the emotions permeating the cemetery at this annual event to ensure the sacrifices of these brave people will never be forgotten.

