Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sault Ste. Marie shooter was convicted of breaking police car window, drunk driving, records show

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Sault Ste. Marie shooting: Court docs show gunman was previously charged with assaulting officer'
Sault Ste. Marie shooting: Court docs show gunman was previously charged with assaulting officer
The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who killed four people — including three of his own children — before shooting himself on Monday evening faced a previous legal charge, court records obtained by Global News shows. Shallima Maharaj has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Court records show that the man who killed four people _ including three of his own children _ before turning a gun on himself in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., last week was convicted two decades ago of smashing a police car window and impaired driving.

Family have identified the gunman behind the shooting rampage in the northern Ontario city as Bobbie Hallaert, who was also charged with assaulting a police officer in Sault Ste. Marie in 2019.

Court documents obtained by The Canadian Press show that Hallaert was convicted in 2003 of causing a disturbance at sports bar and breaking the rear window of a police vehicle in Midland, Ont., in August 2002.

Further records show that Hallaert pleaded guilty in October 2004 to impaired driving and failing to stop for a police officer in March of that year in the central Ontario township of Tay.

Story continues below advertisement

Police in Sault Ste. Marie, who have not named Hallaert, have called the shooting a case of intimate partner violence.

Police have said the 44-year-old shooter first broke into a home on the night of Oct. 23 and killed a 41-year-old woman before heading to a second home and killing three children _ aged six, seven and 12 _ and shooting another woman, aged 45, who survived.

Click to play video: 'Domestic violence ‘an epidemic’: Peterborough Domestic Abuse Network'
Domestic violence ‘an epidemic’: Peterborough Domestic Abuse Network
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices