Health

MMF gets shovels in the ground for culturally focused health-care centre for Métis families

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 12:44 pm
An interior view of a private unit in the now-under-constrcution Michif Manor. View image in full screen
An interior view of a private unit in the now-under-constrcution Michif Manor. Manitoba Metis Federation
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) broke ground on a new facility Thursday — Michif Manor, a culturally focused site for Métis families visiting Winnipeg for medical care, to be located near the city’s Health Sciences Centre.

Will Goodon, the MMF’s minister of housing and property development, said the 12-unit project is part of an ongoing series of supports for Métis citizens, and will incorporate traditional knowledge and health-care services.

“Michif Manor is another building block of our ongoing approach to supporting our citizens through facilities that provide wraparound services and holistic support,” Goodon said in a release.

“Whether they need help finding or buying a home, transitioning from the child welfare system into adulthood, or securing a home away from home while undergoing treatment, we’re here for them.”

Click to play video: 'MMF pledges $15 million for Selkirk seniors complex'
MMF pledges $15 million for Selkirk seniors complex

The MMF said funding for the project comes from the federal government’s Indigenous Homes Innovation Initiative (IHII), with support from the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers (Cando).

Trending Now

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said projects like Michif Manor are important to advancing the cause of reconciliation.

“Innovative, Indigenous-led housing solutions are a key element in reversing the impacts of colonialism,” Hajdu said.

“Michif Manor is an excellent example, where traditional practices will provide a culturally-safe and inclusive place to stay for those travelling to Winnipeg for medical care. Through the Indigenous Homes Innovation Initiative, we are proud to support this important project.”

Michif Manor is expected to be up and running by fall 2024.

Click to play video: 'MMF, Winnipeg break ground on ‘monumental’ transition housing project for youth'
MMF, Winnipeg break ground on ‘monumental’ transition housing project for youth

 

