Canada

Canada’s F-35 fighter jets to cost $74B over 45-year lifespan: PBO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada finalizes long-awaited deal to replace aging CF-18 fighter jets with F-35s'
Canada finalizes long-awaited deal to replace aging CF-18 fighter jets with F-35s
WATCH - Canada finalizes long-awaited deal to replace aging CF-18 fighter jets with F-35s – Jan 9, 2023
The parliamentary budget officer has pegged the lifetime cost of Canada’s new fleet of F-35 fighter jets at $73.9 billion over 45 years.

Yves Giroux says the cost of the acquisition phase is estimated to be $19.8 billion.

In January, the federal government announced a deal with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government to buy 88 jets at a cost of about US$85 million each.

Then-defence minister Anita Anand said at the time that the acquisition cost was estimated at $19 billion, and the lifetime cost of the deal would be $70 billion.

Click to play video: 'Canada invests $19B for 88 F-35 fighter jets, procures Australian F-18s to supplement existing fleet'
Canada invests $19B for 88 F-35 fighter jets, procures Australian F-18s to supplement existing fleet
The new aircraft are to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s aging CF-18s, with the first four planes expected to be delivered in 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

Giroux says his analysis shows the costs are broadly in line with government estimates, but he also warns that a one-year delay in the program would cost about $400 million.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

