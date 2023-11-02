Barrie-area woman sustains minor injuries in Guelph collision

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman from the Barrie area has minor injuries after being hit by a Tesla.

Police said she was crossing Oak at Gordon Street around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday when she was struck by a light-coloured Tesla.

Investigators said the driver fled without checking on the victim or providing any information.

The woman sustained injuries to her lower body and the vehicle’s front end is reportedly damaged.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or with dash cam footage to come forward.