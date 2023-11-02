Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa planning temporary visa changes, but no ‘draconian actions’: Miller 

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2023 7:28 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian government details ‘improved’ immigration system in response to public demand'
Canadian government details ‘improved’ immigration system in response to public demand
WATCH: Canadian government details 'improved' immigration system in response to public demand
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to recalibrate the number of people who come to Canada temporarily to make sure the program is sustainable, but details about what measures the government is considering remain unclear.

Miller announced his intentions after he tabled the immigration targets for permanent residents Wednesday afternoon.

The Immigration Department’s most recent annual report shows a massive increase in temporary worker visas since 2018 and there have been large increases in the number of international students as well.

Click to play video: 'Capping international students would be like ‘surgery with a hammer:’ Immigration minister'
Capping international students would be like ‘surgery with a hammer:’ Immigration minister
Trending Now

Miller says Canada has become “addicted” to temporary foreign workers, which has created what he called “perverse incentives” and, in some cases, led to abuse of the workers.

Story continues below advertisement

But he says the government must not take “draconian actions” without evidence to back it up, which could create an unintended whiplash effect on the economy.

He says his approach to the problem will likely differ based on the different categories of work and study permits.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices