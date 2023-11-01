Boeing’s Winnipeg-based factory to be expanded, company to double storage capacity

Boeing Canada broke ground today, announcing the expansion of a manufacturing plant in Winnipeg.

Located at Murray Industrial Park and sitting at 700,000 square feet, the plant is expected to get an additional 12,000 square feet of space. Part of the expansion also includes a new freezer room, doubling the plant’s current capacity and lowering its annual energy usage.

According to Boeing, that would be mean more than 20 per cent lower. The freezer room would store composite materials used for aircraft parts.

The company held a groundbreaking at the site on Wednesday morning. In a press release that same day, the company said it produces over 500 composite parts and assemblies for all current-series Boeing commercial airplanes. According to the company, there are 1,500 employees in the city.

Teri Thompson, general manager for Boeing Canada in Winnipeg, said that many of the parts for thousands of planes operating around the world are made locally in the city. On the impact of the expansion, Thompson noted that it has several benefits.

“Expanding our freezer capacity, to give us more capacity for upcoming rate increases. It also makes it a much safer operation,” said Thompson. She also added that with more production and capacity to store materials, the company could hire more workers in the city.

It’s a move that Mayor Scott Gillingham said would translate to longer-term job creation, and a greater economic impact — not just for the city but for the province.

Speaking at the event, Premier Wab Kinew said that the groundbreaking event meant that the province wasn’t being overlooked anymore.

“Too often people overlook Manitoba, and the opportunities pass us by as a result. I want to make a commitment to everyone here, whether you’re on the floor, or you’re one of the construction partners, (or) you’re a part of the leadership team,” said Kinew.

“Our team at the provincial legislature is going to work hard each and every day to bring more jobs, more opportunity, and more money here to the province to support.”

— with files from Global’s Iris Dyck