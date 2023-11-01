United Way Peterborough at 45% of $1.4M fundraising campaign goal

Send this page to someone via email

The United Way Peterborough and District says it is at 45 per cent of its $1.45-million goal for its annual community campaign.

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday during the launch of the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board’s workplace campaign to support the United Way, which launched its annual Community Campaign on Sept. 6 — several weeks earlier than usual.

The $1.45-million goal is a 10 per cent increase over last year’s total.

We enthusiastically launched KPR’s annual United Way Campaign at our Education Centre! Joined by Chairperson Russell, Director Russo, union reps and United Way partners in Durham, Northumberland, Peterborough & partner agency Food for Kids. We can make a difference! #WeAreKPR pic.twitter.com/wMfqwkPifv — KPRDSB (@kprschools) November 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on workplace campaign projections and individual gifts received so far, we are 45 per cent — or $652,5000 — towards our 2023 campaign goal of $1.45 million,” United Way CEO Jim Russell said.

Russell said nearly 75 per cent of their workplace campaigns either are in “full swing” or have been completed or are scheduled to begin within the next week. Russell says on average 40 per cent of the Community Campaign revenue comes directly from workplace campaigns.

“The excitement generated since the 2023 Community Campaign launch on September 6th has been on full display through fun team building activities, such as a Fear Factor Competition, a mini bicycle ‘fondo’ race, skating party, Seeing is Believing Tour, Wellness Fair and barbecues,” he said.

“We are grateful for the many dedicated employees who go above and beyond to organize and execute them, bringing their teams together having fun and raising much needed funds for our community.”

2:10 Peterborough charities in need of support to help others; United Way Peterborough launches $1.45M campaign

Campaign cabinet chairperson Jim Hendry says the group of 22 cabinet members have committed 100 per cent participation in the campaign and have collectively donated more than $40,000

Story continues below advertisement

“Some represent workplace campaigns, and some are individuals who help connect us with other like-minded people who want to support their community,” Hendry said. “Together, they are a positive force for local change. Our cabinet members are volunteers, and they also support the campaign financially.”

The United Way’s annual appeal letters will be arriving in community mailboxes in the coming weeks.

“When you are asked to support your community, please renew your support and consider adding a 10 per cent increase to help United Way reach the 2023 Community Campaign goal,” Hendry said. “The reflection of thousands of generous people, friends and neighbours, who believe that together we can do anything”

This year features the renewed Leadership Challenge Grant, a special gift-matching opportunity by a generous donor, that allows any new Leadership donor (those who make a pledge of $1,200 or more) to see 100 per cent of their gift matched.

Donations to the campaign can be made online at uwpeterborough.ca, by visiting the United Way Peterborough’s office at 277 Stewart St. or by calling 705-742-883.