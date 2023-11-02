Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Mixed bag of rain, clouds in forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 1:50 pm
Rain picks back up into early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Rain returns to the Okanagan forecast for Saturday morning. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A risk of freezing rain and snow on Thursday morning will shift to showers throughout the day as freezing levels rise and temperatures climb into the mid-single digits.

For Friday, skies will clear as the workweek finishes with temperatures reaching double digits.

However, the first weekend of November will see cloudy conditions, with rain in Saturday’s forecast and an afternoon high of around 9 C.

Don’t forget to turn the clocks back an hour before going to bed on Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Sunday will be a cloudy day as the mercury makes its way into the high single digits.

A chance of rain returns to the region next week as afternoon highs stay in the single digits.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices