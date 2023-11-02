Okanagan weather: Mixed bag of rain, clouds in forecast

See more sharing options

A risk of freezing rain and snow on Thursday morning will shift to showers throughout the day as freezing levels rise and temperatures climb into the mid-single digits.

For Friday, skies will clear as the workweek finishes with temperatures reaching double digits.

However, the first weekend of November will see cloudy conditions, with rain in Saturday’s forecast and an afternoon high of around 9 C.

Don’t forget to turn the clocks back an hour before going to bed on Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Sunday will be a cloudy day as the mercury makes its way into the high single digits.

A chance of rain returns to the region next week as afternoon highs stay in the single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

