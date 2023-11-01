Province drops writ for byelection for Kitchener Centre

Send this page to someone via email

After months of waiting, the Ontario government has finally announced a date for the Kitchener byelection.

It issued a writ on Thursday, declaring that voters in Kitchener Centre will head to the polls on November 30 to elect a new MPP.

The area has been without representation since mid-July when former NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo vacated the role.

She had announced back in January that she would be leaving the post to take a job at the University of Waterloo as a professor.

The other three main parties announced candidates months ago, but last Friday the Tories issued a release declaring that Rob Elliott would be their candidate.

He will face a couple of city councillors, Ward 9’s Aislynn Clancy (Green Party) and Ward 10’s Debbie Chapman, as well as Liberal candidate Kelly Steiss, when voters head to the polls next month.

Under the Election Act, elections must be called on a Wednesday and held the fifth Thursday after the date of the issue of the writ. Voting day will be November 30, 2023.