Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec increases immigration target by 10,000, imposes French requirement for workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 1:08 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault says his government will require all economic immigrants to the province to pass a French test. Legault speaks at a news conference on immigration and French language, at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault says his government will require all economic immigrants to the province to pass a French test. Legault speaks at a news conference on immigration and French language, at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government is increasing its immigration target to about 60,000 people next year and imposing new French-language requirements for newcomers.

Premier Francois Legault says the official target will remain steady at 50,000 people a year — but a document his government released Wednesday shows that number will rise by 10,000 when immigrants admitted through other programs are factored in.

The premier told reporters today his government will require all economic immigrants, who are chosen by the province, not Ottawa, to pass a French test before they are admitted.

Click to play video: 'Fewer Canadians supporting Canada’s immigration levels: poll'
Fewer Canadians supporting Canada’s immigration levels: poll

Quebec will also begin requiring all temporary foreign workers — except those who work on farms — to pass a French test if they want to stay in the province longer than three years.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

As well, the premier says the province will ask Ottawa to reduce the number of asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees who settle in Quebec.

Quebec’s new immigration targets will be in place for two years.

Click to play video: 'Quebec political parties agree to uninvite anti-immigration advocate from speaking at National Assembly'
Quebec political parties agree to uninvite anti-immigration advocate from speaking at National Assembly
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices