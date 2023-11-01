Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

56-foot Christmas tree arrives at Toronto’s Distillery District

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 3:48 pm
Click to play video: '56-foot Christmas tree arrives at Toronto’s Distillery District'
56-foot Christmas tree arrives at Toronto’s Distillery District
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the 56-foot-tall silver fir Christmas tree was delivered to Toronto's Distillery District. The tree’s arrival signals the upcoming return of The Distillery Winter Village, which kicks off on Nov. 16.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 56-foot-tall silver fir Christmas tree officially arrived in Toronto’s Distillery District on Wednesday.

The tree’s arrival signals the upcoming return of The Distillery Winter Village, which kicks off in just a few weeks.

On Wednesday, the tree was loaded in on a flatbed truck, then placed in Trinity Square at The Distillery District by crane.

This year’s tree was sourced from Drysdale’s Tree Farm in Egbert, Ont., located just one hour north of Toronto, and is set to be the tallest one ever.

Over the next two weeks, designers from DIOR will come in and design and decorate the tree with almost 40,000 lights and all of the beautiful custom-made ornaments, said Rik Ocvirk, vice president of events at the Distillery District.

Ocvirk said while the planning process takes months, the decorating takes 16 days to complete or around “4,000 people hours” to get all of the lights, balls, ornaments and the big star on top.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a lot of work for a lot of people, but bit’s a lot of fun and we’re very happy to do it,” said Ocvirk.

Trending Now

This year, The Distillery Winter Village begins on Thursday, Nov. 16 with the official tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy live musical entertainment.

Tickets are required for opening night, with proceeds from ticket sales going to support local charities and community initiatives.

Running until the new year, The Distillery Winter Village welcomes visitors to stroll along the cobblestone streets, enjoy food and drinks, and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices