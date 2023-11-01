Winnipeg police seek identity of dead man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking to identify a man found dead in an apartment suite Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. police say they were called to a building in the 200 block of Austin Street with reports a man was dead in a suite.

The man was located but his identity hasn’t yet been confirmed, a press release said. Interviews about the case are ongoing.

Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.