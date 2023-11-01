Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police seek identity of dead man

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 11:22 am
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are looking to identify a man found dead in an apartment suite Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. police say they were called to a building in the 200 block of Austin Street with reports a man was dead in a suite.

The man was located but his identity hasn’t yet been confirmed, a press release said. Interviews about the case are ongoing.

Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seek to identify 3 ‘persons of interest’ in homicide case'
Winnipeg police seek to identify 3 ‘persons of interest’ in homicide case
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices