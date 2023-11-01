Winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Like it or not, the first winter weather advisory is in effect for southwestern Ontario.

London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, and Sarnia-Lambton are all affected by the winter travel advisory, which warns of lake-effect snow that could approach up to 15 cm.

According to the advisory, the stretch of Highway 402 between Watford and north of Strathroy and Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kettle Point will be affected.

The lake effect snow should stay west of London, with it tapering off in intensity later into the morning.

Environment Canada recommends motorists prepare for potentially hazardous driving conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly, warning that snow squalls can cause weather conditions to rapidly change.

@environmentca has forecast more flurries for@CountyofBruce this morning. Yes, the snow has arrived too early, but we all need to be #Safe on the roads. Make sure your lights are on, brush the snow off and #SlowDown. #SeeSnowGoSlow #RoadSafety #SouthBruceOPP^km pic.twitter.com/nhAp0K1jmv — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement