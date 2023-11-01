Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted November 1, 2023 11:10 am
According to the advisory, the stretch of Highway 402 between Watford and north of Strathroy and Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kettle Point will be affected. View image in full screen
According to the advisory, the stretch of Highway 402 between Watford and north of Strathroy and Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kettle Point will be affected. Environment Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Like it or not, the first winter weather advisory is in effect for southwestern Ontario.

London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, and Sarnia-Lambton are all affected by the winter travel advisory, which warns of lake-effect snow that could approach up to 15 cm.

According to the advisory, the stretch of Highway 402 between Watford and north of Strathroy and Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kettle Point will be affected.

The lake effect snow should stay west of London, with it tapering off in intensity later into the morning.

Environment Canada recommends motorists prepare for potentially hazardous driving conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly, warning that snow squalls can cause weather conditions to rapidly change.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices