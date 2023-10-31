Menu

Crime

Charges laid in connection with 2020 death of North Okanagan child

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 7:22 pm
Charges have been laid after a lengthy investigation into a child’s death three years ago.

On Tuesday, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced that two people were each charged with one count of failing to provide the necessities of life.

The charges stem from a child who died on April 5, 2020, in the Lumby, B.C., area.

Kamloops RCMP investigate child’s death

At the time, police say the boy was flown by helicopter to Kelowna General Hospital on the afternoon of Saturday, April 4, 2020, but that he was pronounced dead the next morning.

RCMP say the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroners Service investigated the incident.

According to police, charged on Oct. 26, 2023, were Keisha Marie McCrea and Brian William Chciuk.

Police say the two are scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 4.

Calgary police make arrests in connection with death of 18-month-old child
