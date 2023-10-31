Orkin Canada releases annual list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

See more sharing options

Once again, British Columbia’s largest centres topped Orkin Canada’s annual ‘rattiest’ cities list.

This week, the pest control company released its annual index of rat and mouse treatments it performed from Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023. Orkin Canada noted its rankings included both residential and commercial treatments.

Topping the provincial list was Vancouver, followed by Burnaby, Kelowna, Victoria and Richmond.

Below are the remaining top 20 communities.

Surrey Vernon Delta Abbotsford Coquitlam Langley Chilliwack Kamloops Prince George Maple Ridge New Westminster Nanaimo Penticton Lake Country Pitt Meadows

The top three communities have stayed mostly the same the past four years.

In 2020, Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond were the top three communities.

In 2021, the top three were Vancouver, Burnaby and Victoria, with 2022’s top three being Vancouver, Burnaby and Kelowna.

Nationally, Toronto is Canada’s rattiest city, followed by Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna and Mississauga.

Rounding out the national top-25 list are:

Richmond Victoria Ottawa Scarborough Moncton Surrey Vernon Winnipeg St. John’s Brampton Sudbury Delta Abbotsford Coquitlam Langley Etobicoke Hamilton Oshawa North York Chilliwack

Earlier this year, Orkin also released its top-25 list of cities where it performed bed-bug treatments.

Toronto, Vancouver and Sudbury were the top three communities. Only one other B.C. city made the list, Prince George, at 22.

That list is available online.