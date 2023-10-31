Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Canada

Orkin Canada releases annual list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 4:26 pm
A map from Orkin Canada showing its list of B.C.’s most ‘rattiest’ cities. View image in full screen
A map from Orkin Canada showing its list of B.C.’s most ‘rattiest’ cities. Orkin Canada
Once again, British Columbia’s largest centres topped Orkin Canada’s annual ‘rattiest’ cities list.

This week, the pest control company released its annual index of rat and mouse treatments it performed from Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023. Orkin Canada noted its rankings included both residential and commercial treatments.

Topping the provincial list was Vancouver, followed by Burnaby, Kelowna, Victoria and Richmond.

Urban rat population is booming in Metro Vancouver

Below are the remaining top 20 communities.

  1. Surrey
  2. Vernon
  3. Delta
  4. Abbotsford
  5. Coquitlam
  6. Langley
  7. Chilliwack
  8. Kamloops
  9. Prince George
  10. Maple Ridge
  11. New Westminster
  12. Nanaimo
  13. Penticton
  14. Lake Country
  15. Pitt Meadows

The top three communities have stayed mostly the same the past four years.

In 2020, Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond were the top three communities.

In 2021, the top three were Vancouver, Burnaby and Victoria, with 2022’s top three being Vancouver, Burnaby and Kelowna.

Nationally, Toronto is Canada’s rattiest city, followed by Vancouver, Burnaby, Kelowna and Mississauga.

Looking at long-term and cooperative ways to manage the rat population
Rounding out the national top-25 list are:

  1. Richmond
  2. Victoria
  3. Ottawa
  4. Scarborough
  5. Moncton
  6. Surrey
  7. Vernon
  8. Winnipeg
  9. St. John’s
  10. Brampton
  11. Sudbury
  12. Delta
  13. Abbotsford
  14. Coquitlam
  15. Langley
  16. Etobicoke
  17. Hamilton
  18. Oshawa
  19. North York
  20. Chilliwack

Earlier this year, Orkin also released its top-25 list of cities where it performed bed-bug treatments.

Toronto, Vancouver and Sudbury were the top three communities. Only one other B.C. city made the list, Prince George, at 22.

That list is available online.

New York City hiring rat czar to deal with ‘relentless’ rodent problem
