Canada

2 Canadians charged in U.S. for allegedly exporting technology to Russia

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 31, 2023 1:39 pm
G7 summit: Canada announces new sanctions on Russia
WATCH: G7 summit: Canada announces new sanctions on Russia – May 19, 2023
A Brooklyn man and two Montreal residents were charged on Tuesday in New York over an alleged scheme to violate U.S. sanctions by exporting millions of dollars of technology to Russia, including equipment supporting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 52; Nikolay Goltsev, 37, and Kristina Puzyreva, 32, were each charged with smuggling, conspiracy to violate sanctions and wire fraud conspiracy.

Russian economy rebounds despite Western isolation
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn said Nasriddinov, a Russian-Tajikistan national, was arrested in Brooklyn, while Goltsev and Puzyreva, both Russian-Canadian nationals, were arrested at a Manhattan hotel during a trip to visit him.

Prosecutors want the defendants jailed pending trial, saying they pose a “serious flight risk” and have significant foreign ties.

Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be identified.

© 2023 Reuters

