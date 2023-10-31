Reginald Bellerose announces candidacy for AFN national chief

Send this page to someone via email

Reginald Bellerose has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next national chief for the Assembly of First Nations.

He is the current chair of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) and the Saskatchewan Indian Training Assessment Group.

Nominations for the election end Wednesday night at midnight, with the election to be held on Dec. 6.

Bellerose said his campaign priorities are rights and jurisdiction, economic sovereignty, and health and wellness.

Children were in attendance at his announcement event, with Bellerose saying: “This is who I work for, dedicated my life to — the future of First Nations children.”

He was the chief of Muskowekwan First Nation in 2006, with 17 consecutive years in leadership.

He said these were unprecedented times, noting they were fighting over jurisdiction of land and natural resources.

“We must ensure the foundations we leave behind are the ones for our children, so that the children and young people will be proud.”

He said the AFN chief position is a difficult job that needs to be done to affect change.

Bellerose said one of his main campaign objectives was to bring forward the Resolution 13 report, which is an internal report that says women working for AFN are not safe in the workplace and face bullying and sexual harassment.

“All of that has to stop.”

He said his experience at the band level, clean, sober lifestyle and participation in First Nations culture are what set him apart from the other candidates.