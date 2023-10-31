Menu

Science

Saskatoon students make Halloween potions during spooky dry ice demonstrations

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan students get a special Halloween science lesson dry ice potions'
Saskatchewan students get a special Halloween science lesson dry ice potions
Ecole Silverspring School teacher Melanie Wilkinson said on Tuesday, "It's motivating to have the opportunity to teach engaging, hands-on lessons in science that give students more memories to take away."
Saskatoon students cracked open STEM kits on Tuesday morning to participate in the Halloween spooky science dry ice demonstrator event.

Middle years science teachers across 30 Saskatoon schools ran 14 spooky-themed demonstrations.

15
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. View image in gallery mode
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. Slavo Kutas/ Global News
25
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. View image in gallery mode
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. Slavo Kutas/ Global News
35
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. View image in gallery mode
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. Slavo Kutas/ Global News
45
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. View image in gallery mode
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. Slavo Kutas/ Global News
55
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. View image in gallery mode
Dry ice experiments at École Silverspring School. Slavo Kutas/ Global News

“We are learning how dry ice gets affected by water and also how soap can bubble up dry ice,” said Grade 7 student William Hancock at École Silverspring School.

“It’s spooky, there is smoke, it is really fun. I like dry ice. It is fun to play with.”

Grade 6 student Advaita Tyagi said the activity is perfect for Halloween.

“It’s just because of the potions and everything. It’s Halloween-themed.”

The experiments were part of the division’s interSTELLAR program, which delivers STEM kits to Saskatoon Public Schools to be used in middle years classrooms.

“The more we include STEM education in the classroom, the more we encourage students to pursue STEM-related interests in secondary and post-secondary education,” said Jonelle Ulrich, mad scientist lab manager and principal of École Silverspring School.

Grade 6/7 teacher Melanie Wilkinson said hands-on experiments often provide some of the best learning opportunities for students.

“They walk away seeing it, sometimes they can touch it. Building it — it’s just not the same as looking at a video of somebody else doing it. It is right in front of them.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

