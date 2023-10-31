Saskatoon students make Halloween potions during spooky dry ice demonstrations

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon students cracked open STEM kits on Tuesday morning to participate in the Halloween spooky science dry ice demonstrator event.

Middle years science teachers across 30 Saskatoon schools ran 14 spooky-themed demonstrations.

“We are learning how dry ice gets affected by water and also how soap can bubble up dry ice,” said Grade 7 student William Hancock at École Silverspring School.

“It’s spooky, there is smoke, it is really fun. I like dry ice. It is fun to play with.”

Grade 6 student Advaita Tyagi said the activity is perfect for Halloween.

“It’s just because of the potions and everything. It’s Halloween-themed.”

The experiments were part of the division’s interSTELLAR program, which delivers STEM kits to Saskatoon Public Schools to be used in middle years classrooms.

“The more we include STEM education in the classroom, the more we encourage students to pursue STEM-related interests in secondary and post-secondary education,” said Jonelle Ulrich, mad scientist lab manager and principal of École Silverspring School.

Grade 6/7 teacher Melanie Wilkinson said hands-on experiments often provide some of the best learning opportunities for students.

“They walk away seeing it, sometimes they can touch it. Building it — it’s just not the same as looking at a video of somebody else doing it. It is right in front of them.”