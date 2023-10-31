Some Canadians not adequately heating, cooling homes as energy bills soar: StatCan

Send this page to someone via email

With energy bills soaring through the roof and inflation running high, Canadians are having to cut back on their household expenses – in some cases at the cost of their safety and comfort, according to a national survey.

Statistics Canada published a report Monday that showed this year, 15 per cent of Canadian households had to reduce or forgo buying basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for at least one month over the past 12 months so they could pay an energy bill.

Nearly eight per cent shaved off spending on basic needs or went without those expenses completely for at least three months, StatCan reported.

The report comes as energy prices rose again last month, increasing 5.4 per cent year over year in September, according to Statistics Canada’s latest inflation report.

In particular, national gas prices jumped by 7.5 per cent annually last month, after a 0.8 per cent increase in August.

The high energy costs mean some Canadian families have had to make adjustments to their indoor cooling and heating.

About 14 per cent of households say they had to keep their dwelling at an “unsafe or uncomfortable temperature” for up to a month in the past 12 months because of high heating or cooling costs, StatCan reported.

Lower-income households (18 per cent) were more likely than the high-income families (10 per cent) to go this route.

One in 10 Canadian families said they were late or unable to pay their energy bills over the past year, according to StatCan.

A smaller proportion (three per cent) also reported their energy supply being shut off due to delayed or non-payment.

Canadians experienced baking heat waves in the summer and a record wildfire season this year.

But data shows not everyone was prepared or had the means to cool off.

Over a quarter of the population (26 per cent) didn’t have an air conditioner or other type of cooling equipment over the past 12 months, StatCan data showed.

There is growing pressure on the federal government after Ottawa pressed pause last week on imposing carbon pricing to home heating oil deliveries for the next three years in an effort to promote more environmentally-friendly options.

Despite that, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday that the federal pollution price will remain in place for other forms of home heating.

— with a file from Global News’ David Baxter