Canada

2 Black firefighters in Montreal faced years of racial abuse, anti-racism group says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2023 12:11 pm
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Old Montreal, Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Old Montreal, Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Two Black Montreal firefighters say they have for years been subject to racist abuse from their colleagues and that their managers didn’t do anything about it.

A Montreal anti-racism group told reporters Tuesday it filed a complaint with Quebec’s human rights commission on behalf of the two firefighters.

The Red Coalition says one of the firefighters, on his first day at work, was called the N-word by a colleague and that he faced more insults after he told his team he didn’t eat pork because he was Muslim.

Alain Babineau with the Red Coalition says that in the most recent alleged racist incident, a supervisor told one of the firefighters that a colleague’s use of the N-word was an example of freedom of speech.

Trending Now

The coalition is asking the human rights commission to investigate the allegations and to order the Montreal Fire Department to pay each of the men $40,000 in damages.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Montreal didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

