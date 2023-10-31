‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Officer who interacted with Barber back on the stand

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is set to resume Tuesday with the continued testimony of an officer who served as a liaison between the Ottawa Police Service and demonstrators.

Sgt. Jordan Blonde, a police officer who described himself as a “secondary” contact for Barber, will be back on the stand Tuesday.

On Friday, Blonde described “hostile” scenes leading up to a police operation to forcibly remove demonstrators out of Ottawa’s downtown in the early 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

Crown prosecutors are expected to continue questioning Blonde today, but defence lawyers say they won’t be able to cross-examine him until the judge makes a ruling on the admissibility of internal police documents that police claim are protected by solicitor-client privilege.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing multiple charges including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

The Crown is seeking to prove that the two high-profile organizers had influence over the actions of protesting crowds.