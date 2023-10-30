Menu

Canada

Quebec to fast-track training for some in-demand construction jobs amid labour shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 3:10 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault hopes to train anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 new construction workers in certain trades to deal with a labour shortage in the province's construction industry. Legault meets construction workers inside a school under construction during an announcement in Quebec City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault hopes to train anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 new construction workers in certain trades to deal with a labour shortage in the province's construction industry. Legault meets construction workers inside a school under construction during an announcement in Quebec City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
The Quebec government is offering paid fast-track training programs for workers in skilled trades that are most in demand in the province’s construction industry.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters Monday he hopes to train anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 new carpenters, excavator operators, heavy machinery operators, refrigeration technicians and tinsmiths — workers who make things with sheet metal.

He says the province is launching one-time accelerated training programs in which students in those specific trades will receive $750 per week to obtain a professional studies certificate.

Those who enrol could be eligible for scholarships of between $9,000 to $15,000 upon graduation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec government will also be increasing the capacity of the diploma programs in electricity, plumbing and heating beginning in January.

Legault says the new fast-track programs, which will cost $300 million, are necessary for the province to complete major projects, such as new schools, roads and hydroelectric facilities.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

