Crime

Man arrested after manhunt in western Manitoba

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 2:10 pm
RCMP Ste. Rose du Lac detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Ste. Rose du Lac detachment. RCMP
A wanted man is facing more charges after a pickup truck was stolen, leading multiple police units on a manhunt in western Manitoba.

RCMP say around midday on Oct. 26, officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment went to Ebb and Flow First Nation for reports of a stolen pickup truck.

Following tips from the public, Mounties say they found the truck driving on Provincial Road 278 and attempted to pull over the driver, who refused to stop.

Shortly after, the Amaranth detachment received a complaint of a suspicious truck and driver looking for fuel at a property in the RM of Alonsa. The licence plate provided matched that of a truck reported stolen from Glenella, Man.

RCMP say officers patrolling the area found the truck and driver on Road 115 N in the RM of Alonsa and again attempted to pull it over. The driver again refused and continued driving toward Highway 50, a press release says.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then tried to evade officers by driving into a field off of Road 116 N, where the truck got stuck in the mud. The driver then fled on foot.

The man was identified as being wanted on firearms-related charges.

Using the police dog unit and a drone from Manitoba First Nations Police Service, Mounties say they tracked the suspect, a 26-year-old man from Sandy Bay, to a nearby marsh and, with help from a local, found and arrested him.

The suspect was treated on scene by EMS for hypothermia and taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

