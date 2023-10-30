Menu

Canada

Derelict and abandoned buildings in Saskatchewan showcased by photographer

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 1:02 pm
There are many abandoned landmarks and buildings that dot Saskatchewan’s landscape.
Saskatchewan is home to many abandoned buildings and one photographer and author is placing them in the spotlight.

Chris Attrell has been exploring the province for around 20 years and says he’s come across old, abandoned farmhouses as well as some ghost towns.

“I’ve been doing that now before the cellphone days,” Attrell said.

He said many of these towns faced a “slow, painful death” due to the Great Depression back in the 1930’s, as well as people moving into bigger communities.

Attrell put together a gallery called Forgotten Saskatchewan, which later became a photo book, showcasing many of his photos.

124
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is in Laura. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is in Laura. Chris Attrell
224
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is West of Kenaston. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is West of Kenaston. Chris Attrell
324
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is North East of Ituna. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is North East of Ituna. Chris Attrell
424
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is in Happland. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is in Happland. Chris Attrell
524
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is near Goodeve. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. This one is near Goodeve. Chris Attrell
624
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
724
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
824
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
924
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1024
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1124
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1224
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1324
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1424
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1524
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1624
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1724
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1824
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
1924
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
2024
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
2124
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
2224
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
2324
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
2424
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. View image in gallery mode
Some of the abandoned buildings across Saskatchewan showcased by photographer Chris Attrell. Chris Attrell
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

