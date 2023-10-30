Derelict and abandoned buildings in Saskatchewan showcased by photographer

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan is home to many abandoned buildings and one photographer and author is placing them in the spotlight.

Chris Attrell has been exploring the province for around 20 years and says he’s come across old, abandoned farmhouses as well as some ghost towns.

“I’ve been doing that now before the cellphone days,” Attrell said.

He said many of these towns faced a “slow, painful death” due to the Great Depression back in the 1930’s, as well as people moving into bigger communities.

Attrell put together a gallery called Forgotten Saskatchewan, which later became a photo book, showcasing many of his photos.