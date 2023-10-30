Alberta legislature to resume sitting Monday, beginning with throne speech

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s legislature resumes today, beginning with the speech from the throne.

Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.

Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government is to spell out in legislation that a referendum must be held before Alberta could leave the Canada Pension Plan and set up a provincial one.

The government has also promised legislation on Albertans having a direct say on any future tax hikes.

The throne speech is to give a broad outline of the government’s goals and priorities.

The Opposition New Democrats have released their alternative throne speech calling for the government to address bread-and-butter issues such as high auto insurance, high electricity costs, soaring tuition and a lack of housing.