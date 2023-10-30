Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta legislature to resume sitting Monday, beginning with throne speech

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta MLAs return to the legislature next week'
Alberta MLAs return to the legislature next week
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 27, 2023) MLAs return to the Alberta legislature next week and on Friday the government unveiled its priorities for the new sitting. Mason DePatie has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s legislature resumes today, beginning with the speech from the throne.

Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.

Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government is to spell out in legislation that a referendum must be held before Alberta could leave the Canada Pension Plan and set up a provincial one.

The government has also promised legislation on Albertans having a direct say on any future tax hikes.

Trending Now

The throne speech is to give a broad outline of the government’s goals and priorities.

The Opposition New Democrats have released their alternative throne speech calling for the government to address bread-and-butter issues such as high auto insurance, high electricity costs, soaring tuition and a lack of housing.

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices