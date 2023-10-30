Peterborough police dog Isaac helps arrest suspect in slashing at residence

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces multiple charges following a reported slashing incident at a residence early Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Park and Lansdowne streets. Officers learned that an unwanted man had slashed another man in the shoulder after he wasn’t permitted inside the residence.

The suspect then slashed the tires of the victim’s vehicle before fleeing.

Police say the 65-year-old victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Police identified the suspect and determined he might have been returning to his residence in the area of Drummond Line and Highway 7. Officers located the suspect walking on the road and instructed him to stop. However, it’s alleged he fled from officers.

The service’s canine unit deployed police service dog Isaac, who helped to apprehend the suspect.

A 28-year-old man was charged with assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with the probation condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, police said.