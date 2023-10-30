Menu

Health

Overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 10:20 am
A naloxone anti-overdose kit is held. View image in full screen
A naloxone anti-overdose kit is held. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
An overdose alert was issued for Waterloo Region over the weekend after 21 occurred in just 24 hours late last week.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) issued the alert after there were 33 reported drug overdoses between Oct. 21 and Oct. 26, including 21 on Thursday and Friday.

Community partners told the agency that multiple doses of naloxone were required as well as long-lasting sedation.

WRIDS says that in a number of instances, people were taken to hospital in need of treatment after suffering from drug poisoning.

The agency issued a reminder of the steps to take in case someone overdoses, the first one being to call 911.

It says to then administer naloxone before performing rescue breathing and/or chest compressions.

WRIDS says if there are no improvements, continue to give naloxone in two- to three-minute intervals until paramedics arrive.

It says no other substances should be given as it could make things worse and if for some reason you have to leave the person unattended, put them in the recovery position.

