University of Sask. doctor says it’s vital to get updated COVID-19 shot

Doctors say it’s vital to get an updated version of a COVID-19 vaccine because they offer protection against the subvariant driving a current spike in cases.

They also say most Canadians are well past the six-month mark at which immunity fades after previous shots or infections.

Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, says people seem to be experiencing COVID amnesia.

He says communication efforts to break through that amnesia and emphasize the importance of getting the vaccine have been “less than optimal.”

There are two new COVID-19 vaccines — reformulated by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — to fight the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, which has become dominant across the country.

Provincial and territorial governments now have information posted on their websites about who is eligible to get the updated COVID-19 vaccines, where to get them and links to book appointments or find participating pharmacies.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the XBB.1.5 vaccine if it has been six months or longer since their last shot or infection.