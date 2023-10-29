Quebec public sector unions say they will move forward with strikes

Federations for Quebec public sector unions, representing around 430,000 workers, say a new government contract offer is unacceptable.
The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6, which could be followed by further strike action.
Sonia LeBel, the chair of Quebec’s Treasury Board, issued a news release earlier in the day saying the government is offering salary increases of 14.8 per cent — up from a previous offer of nine per cent — over five years.
But the unions say that figure is misleading and workers would actually only see an increase of 10.3 per cent over five years.
More coming.
