Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec public sector unions say they will move forward with strikes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2023 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel on upcoming strikes'
Quebec Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel on upcoming strikes
Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel reacts to a possible upcoming one-day strike by public-sector workers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Federations for Quebec public sector unions, representing around 430,000 workers, say a new government contract offer is unacceptable.

The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6, which could be followed by further strike action.

Sonia LeBel, the chair of Quebec’s Treasury Board, issued a news release earlier in the day saying the government is offering salary increases of 14.8 per cent — up from a previous offer of nine per cent — over five years.

Trending Now

But the unions say that figure is misleading and workers would actually only see an increase of 10.3 per cent over five years.

More coming.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices