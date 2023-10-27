Menu

Canada

PCs tap Rob Ellliott as candidate for Kitchener Centre byelection

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 3:56 pm
Downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
Downtown Kitchener. Ahmed Fareed Kahn / Global News
The Progressive Conservative Party has announced that Rob Elliott will be their candidate when a byelection is held in Kitchener Centre.

“It’s time for Kitchener Centre to have a voice in government that will champion the growth of our local economy,” Elliott stated in a release.

The release touts few ties to the area outside of having attended Wilfrid Laurier University.

He is a long-time senior member of the party who, according to his Linkedin page, is currently working for Brigade, an IT data company which is based in St. Clements.

The three other major political parties have long since announced candidates for the byelection, with Ward 9 Coun. Aislynn Clancy being the first to be introduced back in May.

A month later, the Liberals announced that Kelly Steiss had received the nomination, a day before Ward 9 Coun. Debbie Chapman was introduced as the NDP candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

They are all vying to replace former NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo, who took a job at the University of Waterloo.

The Ontario government has not yet announced a date for the byelection.

