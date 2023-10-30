Okanagan weather: Spooky Halloween forecast ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Partly cloudy skies slid in Monday and started the week with temperatures climbing back to around 7 C or 8 C later in the day.

Halloween will kick off just below freezing Tuesday morning with a mix of sun and cloud during the day as the mercury makes its way to a spooky 7 C again late in the day.

Ominous scenes will greet trick-or-treaters Halloween evening with a chill in the air as temperatures hover a degree or two above freezing before sneaking back below zero overnight.

November kicks off with a treat of heat as daytime highs rebound to upper single digits under a partly cloudy sky.

The risk of precipitation returns to finish the week with highs staying in single digits.

The first weekend of November will see some lingering moisture with highs in mid-to-upper single digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

