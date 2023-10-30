Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Spooky Halloween forecast ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 1:40 pm
A spooky trick-or-treating forecast is on the way for the Okanagan Halloween night. View image in full screen
A spooky trick-or-treating forecast is on the way for the Okanagan Halloween night. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Partly cloudy skies slid in Monday and started the week with temperatures climbing back to around 7 C or 8 C later in the day.

Halloween will kick off just below freezing Tuesday morning with a mix of sun and cloud during the day as the mercury makes its way to a spooky 7 C again late in the day.

Ominous scenes will greet trick-or-treaters Halloween evening with a chill in the air as temperatures hover a degree or two above freezing before sneaking back below zero overnight.

November kicks off with a treat of heat as daytime highs rebound to upper single digits under a partly cloudy sky.

The risk of precipitation returns to finish the week with highs staying in single digits.

The first weekend of November will see some lingering moisture with highs in mid-to-upper single digits.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices