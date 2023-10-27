Menu

Video link
Headline link
World

Mudslides, fallen trees: Hurricane Otis survivors grapple with shock storm

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Mexico’s Hurricane Otis survivors express fear of dwindling resources: ‘People are desperate’'
Mexico’s Hurricane Otis survivors express fear of dwindling resources: ‘People are desperate’
WATCH: Residents and survivor of the Hurricane Otis-battered city of Acapulco, Mexico flocked to a gas station on Thursday, hoping to find some gasoline to keep working or leave the city after the Category 5 tropical storm killed at least 27 people and left four people missing the night before.
The Category 5 Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people after slamming into the southern Pacific part of Mexico, leaving survivors emptying stores out of everything from food to toilet paper as they wait for aid.

The storm ripped into entire walls of beachside high rises in Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco on Wednesday, and left hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity.

Photos show the coastal city of one million is still in a complete state of chaos, despite hopes from locals of incoming aid.

Brown floodwaters extended for miles in some areas. Many residents were taking basic items from stores to survive. Others left with pricier goods, in widespread rampages through the area’s stores amid a slow government response, leaving many worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.

Click to play video: 'Hurricane Otis’ growth to Category 5 storm surprised forecasters. Why?'
Hurricane Otis’ growth to Category 5 storm surprised forecasters. Why?

Acapulco’s police chief Luis Enrique Vazquez Rodriguez said Thursday that authorities could do little to stop people from emptying local stores or to speed up traffic caused by mud and fallen trees, which has left much of the city paralyzed.

“We don’t have the capacity to stop looting because there’s so many people,” he said. “This is a completely extraordinary situation.”

Dozens of desperate tourists, tired of waiting for buses out of the city, walked along the narrow sidewalks through the long car tunnel under the mountain dividing the port from the rest of the city, the Associated Press reported. They pulled suitcases and some carried children.

The president of the Mexican Hotel Association, Miguel Angel Fong, told the AP that 80 per cent of Acapulco’s hotels were damaged.

Some residents said it could take a year for Acapulco to recover; with no power, gasoline, little cell coverage and hotels wrecked by the hurricane, the task seemed impossible.

The Pacific storm had strengthened with shocking swiftness before slamming into the coast early Wednesday, prompting the Mexican government to deploy around 10,000 troops to deal with the aftermath.

But equipment to move tons of mud and fallen trees from the streets was slow in arriving.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went by road Wednesday after the hurricane hit the iconic city on Mexico’s Pacific coast. At least four people remained missing.

Here is a look at the damage and the response so far.

Hurricane Otis View image in full screen
A Mexican National Guard soldier tries to stop looting in a shopping mall after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Hurricane Otis View image in full screen
FILE – A street is strewn with debris after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexicoon on Wednesday. Hurricane Otis turned from mild to monster in record time, and scientists are struggling to figure out how — and why they didn’t see it coming. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
hurricane-otis View image in full screen
People loot a grocery store after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Wednesday. Hurricane Otis ripped through Mexico’s southern Pacific coast as a powerful Category 5 storm, unleashing massive flooding, ravaging roads and leaving large swaths of the southwestern state of Guerrero without power or cellphone service. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Camilo Alvarez shows what is left of his home in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Thursday. View image in full screen
Camilo Alvarez shows what is left of his home in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Thursday. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Damaged buildings stand after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday. View image in full screen
Damaged buildings stand after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday. AP Photo/Felix Marquez
hurricane-otis View image in full screen
A vehicle sits damaged by a traffic sign after Hurricane Otis ripped through the area, in Acapulco, Mexico on Wednesday. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Hurricane-Otis View image in full screen
A woman walks away with stuff she looted from a furniture store after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico, on Wednesday. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Hurricane Otis View image in full screen
People walk away with items taken from stores after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday. AP Photo/Felix Marquez
People walk away with items taken from stores after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday. View image in full screen
People walk away with items taken from stores after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday. AP Photo/Felix Marquez
Hurricane Otis View image in full screen
People take goods from a supermarket after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Tourists wait outside a hotel after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday. View image in full screen
Tourists wait outside a hotel after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico on Thursday. AP Photo/Felix Marquez
Tourists wait for transportation back to Mexico City after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico, on Thursday. View image in full screen
Tourists wait for transportation back to Mexico City after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico, on Thursday. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
Hurricane Otis View image in full screen
People get help crossing a highway blocked by a landslide triggered by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco, Mexico on Wednesday. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

— with files from the Associated Press.

