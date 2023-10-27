ANALYSIS: What a difference a week makes for Winnipeg Jets

What a difference a week makes.

Remember last Friday? Lamenting two losses, to LA and Vegas? And remember wondering if the Jets were going to become the victims of an Edmonton Oilers team looking to find their own way to start this season? Add the fact the Oilers scored the first two goals on Saturday’s game, and you could feel the storm clouds building in the west.

And then, as the game of hockey is wont to do, the worm turned. Playing the ultimate team game in the ultimate team sport, the Winnipeg Jets found themselves chipping away, fighting through adversity, and scoring three goals in Edmonton to win, and now with three consecutive victories, adding the Blues and Red Wings as victims.

They have scored 11 goals over that period of time, … but it’s important to note that nine different goal scorers have hit the target. The depth that this team has been talking about has started to shine through.

You love to see it 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Xj4BKhYhd7 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 27, 2023

Oh sure, Connor Hellebuyck has been brilliant in these three games, but the depth of this team has been impressive, too. How many times did we see Thursday night in Detroit, against an impressive Red Wings team, five players back, working together to protect that lead at Little Caesars Arena? It didn’t matter what line it was, it didn’t matter who was out there: there was team defence.

Yes, three big wins in five days have changed the Jets’ fortunes, and probably the attitude of many people about the team, too. We can certainly see the change in attitude of the players. The momentum that began 10 minutes into the first period in Edmonton has continued through the St. Louis game and the Detroit game. And if you are a Jets’ fan, you hope they are able to play another complete game in Montreal on Saturday.

The game of hockey has become so complicated — analytics, video analysis, specialty coaching, technology — but it is a human game, an emotional game. And a game of momentum and chemistry. The players on this team now have that momentum and chemistry.

How long does it continue? When does it end? No one knows. But at this point, you know this team has found something special to build on.