Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial: Defence continues fight for internal police documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2023 7:41 am
Click to play video: 'Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying'
Lawyers for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying
WATCH - Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying – Sep 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The lawyers for two “Freedom Convoy” organizers resumed their arguments Friday in a legal fight for access to internal Ottawa Police Service documents, as they question the validity of police claims that the files are protected by solicitor-client privilege.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for their role in the massive demonstration against COVID-19 public-health measures that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022.

Defence lawyers want to see emails that show what evidence police officers were asked to hand over as part of the case against their clients, as well as any instructions given to officers about updating the software on their cellphones when the protest ended.

Click to play video: 'Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway'
Highly-anticipated criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers underway
Trending Now

The defence had only received heavily redacted emails in response, which the Crown and Ottawa police say omit irrelevant information or information protected by solicitor-client privilege.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown, defence lawyers and lawyers for Ottawa police presented their legal arguments all day on Thursday.

Sgt. Jordan Blonde is expected to take the stand to be questioned by the Crown this afternoon, but defence lawyers say they won’t be able to cross-examine the witness until the judge makes a ruling on the emails.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices