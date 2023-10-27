Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowy, icy conditions on southeast Manitoba highways Friday morning

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 7:37 am
Highway 75 near Morris Friday October 27th, 2023. View image in full screen
Highway 75 near Morris Friday October 27th, 2023. Manitoba 511
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s another day and another part of southern Manitoba is getting its first real snow dump of the season — this time in Winnipeg and the southeast part of the province.

There’s reduced visibility, snowy and icy conditions being reported on Highway 1 through Deacons Corner.

Highway 1 in Hadashville, Man., Friday Oct. 27. View image in full screen
Highway 1 in Hadashville, Man., Friday Oct. 27. Manitoba 511

The same is being reported on Highway 75 through Morris.

Story continues below advertisement

Further west on Highway 1 near Austin and Carberry towards Brandon is also snow-covered.

Winnipeggers are also getting a first real taste of snow. Roads across the city are slushy, snow covered and quite slick. The city say crews will be tackling main roads throughout the day.

Trending Now

The snow is expected to ease later Friday.

Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be today.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba transportation minister plans to shore up staffing in new role, says crews are ready for winter'
Manitoba transportation minister plans to shore up staffing in new role, says crews are ready for winter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices