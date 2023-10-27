Snowy, icy conditions on southeast Manitoba highways Friday morning

It’s another day and another part of southern Manitoba is getting its first real snow dump of the season — this time in Winnipeg and the southeast part of the province.
There’s reduced visibility, snowy and icy conditions being reported on Highway 1 through Deacons Corner.
The same is being reported on Highway 75 through Morris.
Further west on Highway 1 near Austin and Carberry towards Brandon is also snow-covered.
Winnipeggers are also getting a first real taste of snow. Roads across the city are slushy, snow covered and quite slick. The city say crews will be tackling main roads throughout the day.
The snow is expected to ease later Friday.
Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be today.
