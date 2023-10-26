Menu

Canada

South Okanagan hotel to host haunted house in support of fire department

By Doyle Potenteau & Seanna Csernyanszki Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 7:36 pm
The basement of an old hotel in the South Okanagan has been transformed into a haunted house.

The OK Falls Hotel Bar and Grill is inviting guests to visit its haunted house. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Okanagan Falls Fire Department.

The haunted basement will feature two time slots: Family friendly time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but no jump scares. Thrill seekers craving a scarier experience can attend from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Built in 1950, the hotel reopened this year under new ownership after a five-year closure. It is located at 1045 Main Street.

In related news, the City of Kelowna sent out a list of safety tips for trick-or-treaters.

Below are the tips.

  • Choose a costume that is bright and visible
  • Also ensure it doesn’t have long, trailing fabric that could catch fire
  • Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks so cars can easily see them
  • Walk on sidewalks and do not jaywalk
  • Also, stay on one side of the street at a time
  • Have an adult or teenager accompany young children trick-or-treating
  • Keep all decorations away from open flames
  • Use a battery-operated candle in jack-o-lanterns
  • Ensure exits remain visible and are not obstructed by decorations
  • Ensure costumes with fake weapons are easily identified as fake
  • If a child wears a mask, ensure it doesn’t block their vision
  • Teach children to stop, drop and roll if their costume catches fire
  • Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working
  • Have parents check all candy before being consumed
Also, the Regional District of Central Okanagan issued a reminder that Halloween can be stressful for family pets, especially dogs.

It says dogs should be kept away from open doors, as it may bolt if frightened.

Also, if taking a dog for a walk on Halloween, they should be leashed for their safety.

The BC SPCA also has some tips for pet safety during Halloween. Those tips are available online.

