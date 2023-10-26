South Okanagan hotel to host haunted house in support of fire department

Send this page to someone via email

The basement of an old hotel in the South Okanagan has been transformed into a haunted house.

The OK Falls Hotel Bar and Grill is inviting guests to visit its haunted house. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Okanagan Falls Fire Department.

The haunted basement will feature two time slots: Family friendly time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but no jump scares. Thrill seekers craving a scarier experience can attend from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Built in 1950, the hotel reopened this year under new ownership after a five-year closure. It is located at 1045 Main Street.

In related news, the City of Kelowna sent out a list of safety tips for trick-or-treaters.

Below are the tips.

Choose a costume that is bright and visible

Also ensure it doesn’t have long, trailing fabric that could catch fire

Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks so cars can easily see them

Walk on sidewalks and do not jaywalk

Also, stay on one side of the street at a time

Have an adult or teenager accompany young children trick-or-treating

Keep all decorations away from open flames

Use a battery-operated candle in jack-o-lanterns

Ensure exits remain visible and are not obstructed by decorations

Ensure costumes with fake weapons are easily identified as fake

If a child wears a mask, ensure it doesn’t block their vision

Teach children to stop, drop and roll if their costume catches fire

Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working

Have parents check all candy before being consumed

Also, the Regional District of Central Okanagan issued a reminder that Halloween can be stressful for family pets, especially dogs.

It says dogs should be kept away from open doors, as it may bolt if frightened.

Also, if taking a dog for a walk on Halloween, they should be leashed for their safety.

The BC SPCA also has some tips for pet safety during Halloween. Those tips are available online.