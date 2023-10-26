East London’s Bob Hayward YMCA shuttering for good in November

Send this page to someone via email

After 60 years in east London, the Bob Hayward YMCA will be closing its doors Nov. 24.

In a social media post, the organization details their financial struggles due to a decline in memberships, increased maintenance and utility costs for the aging facility, and overall infrastructure demands.

Like it has for other charities, the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased those challenges.

“We’ve come to the difficult conclusion that the Bob Hayward Y is no longer sustainable,” reads the post.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly and is in no way a reflection of our dedicated staff and volunteers. We are and always will be very proud of the Bob Hayward Y and the impact it has had in our community for 60 years.”

The statement goes on to say that it will be trying to find suitable roles and employment for Bob Hayward staff, wherever possible.

According to its website, the Bob Hayward Y offers members a gym, indoor tracks, day camps, group exercise classes, and more.

Londoners expressed their sadness to see the Bob go in the comments below the original announcement.

“This is heart breaking news. The Bob members are such a tight community of caring people. I thank you Bob Hayward Y,” said one commenter who had been attending the Y since it opened in the 1960s.

Another added: “This is so sad to hear. The Bob is a great community, I’m sure this was a difficult decision to make.”

Staff are working to transfer current members of the Bob to the Centre Branch Y, with full access to amenities. Those transferred memberships will be free for the remainder of the year.