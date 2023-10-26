Menu

Canada

Rabid skunk found in Cambridge: Waterloo Public Health

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 3:17 pm
A skunk is seen in an undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A skunk is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Critter Care Wildlife Society
A skunk recently found in Cambridge has tested positive for rabies, according to Waterloo Public Heath.

The agency said that at least one person had been bitten by the skunk and has been given medical attention.

“Waterloo Public Health is reminding the public to avoid contact with wildlife after a skunk found in Cambridge tested positive for rabies,” a release said.

Waterloo Public Health went on to explain that the viral disease affects the nervous system in mammals and can be spread through a lick, a bite or a scratch from an infected animal.

It says that if someone is bitten or scratched by an infected animal, they should wash the area with soap and water, before getting medical attention and calling Public Health.

WPH says that people can take measures to protect themselves, including not approaching or feeding wild, stray or unfamiliar animals.

People should also avoid touching sick or injured animals and supervise their pets when they are outdoors.

Residents are also advised to keep pets on a leash on trails and to make sure vaccinations are up to date.

