Transit union president says contract talks with City of Peterborough ‘shameful’

Send this page to someone via email

The president of the union representing transit workers in Peterborough, Ont., says contract negotiations with the city have been “shameful” and strike action could unfold next month.

On social media, Cory MacLeod, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1320, claims the city’s negotiations committee “came unprepared” to bargain in front of a conciliator on Wednesday.

“No new mandate from city council,” he said on X (formerly Twitter). “More wasted time. Where is the fairness? Are the ATU 1320 members worth nothing to the city.”

Negotiations, which have been ongoing since May, fell through, prompting union members in mid-September to vote 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate if a satisfactory deal is not reached.

Among the key issues, MacLeod said in September, were long work days and “inadequate pay.”

Story continues below advertisement

MacLeod on Thursday told Global News that no further dates have been scheduled between the city and the union. Transit workers would be in a legal strike position by mid-November.

“They came to the conciliation with no changes so they weren’t prepared to negotiate any further,” he said.

Shameful! @CityPtbo negotiations committee came unprepared to bargain in front of the conciliator today. No new mandate from city council. More wasted time! Where is the fairness? Are ATU 1320 members worth nothing to the City? @KenWilsonATUIVP @ATUComm @atu_canada pic.twitter.com/bN7aPb1Hjd — Cory MacLeod ATU 1320 (@LairdLeod) October 25, 2023

MacLeod said the union is “appalled at the low offer” from the city.

“Two per cent is for milk, not for wages and benefits,” he said. “Our members have been suffering for years with lower-than-average wages in comparison to workers of similar-sized transit agencies.”

In a statement to Global News on Thursday, the City of Peterborough confirmed that conciliation occurred Wednesday with an officer appointed by the Ministry of Labour — a required step in the bargaining process when an impasse has been reached.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says during the past five months, there have been seven negotiating days completed.

“The City has a long history of positive relationships with its unionized workers who deliver services on behalf of the community,” the statement reads. “The City is committed to reaching a negotiated settlement that is fair for workers and taxpayers.”

The city notes city council recently supported recommendations from the Peterborough Transit liaison committee that included additional staff to improve bus frequency on routes once the 2024 budget is approved.

“While details surrounding contract negotiations are confidential, transit users can be assured that transit service is continuing its regular operations during negotiations,” the city stated.

In May, a city staff report recommended a number of transit service reductions due to rising costs of wages, fuel and vehicle maintenance. It came after council in January voted in favour of freezing Peterborough Transit’s operating funds at $18.2 million — the same level as in 2022. That was $1 million less than the proposed 2023 operating budget for transit services.

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

— more to come.