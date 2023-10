See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is dead after being hit by a train in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Wednesday evening, police said Mounties and other first responders were told the 30-year-old pedestrian was struck by a westbound train at the crossing on Third Street NE.

Authorities said officers found the woman from Portage la Prairie already dead.

RCMP, along with Canadian Pacific Kansas City (formerly Candian Pacific) railway police, continue to investigate.