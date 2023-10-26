Menu

Canada

Portions of former City Centre Inn and Suites open again under new management, new name

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 26, 2023 4:10 pm
WATCH: A motel on Idylwyld Drive that was closed down due to unsafe and unsanitary living conditions is reopening. It's under new ownership and as Easton Hamm reports, the city councillor for the ward is all for it.
A motel that was once described as a place where “I wouldn’t recommend my worst enemy to live … unless I really wanted them dead” has been flipped by a new owner in Saskatoon, stepping away from a very troubled history.

The former City Centre Inn and Suites was shut down in 2020 due to deplorable living conditions, with former residents describing a place that had black mould, cockroaches and gangsters.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it had received 495 calls to the motel in 2020 before the shutdown in July of that year.

With new ownership came a new name, Midtown Inn, with advertisements for rooms showing up on several hotel websites.

Certain portions of the motel have been reopened, with the Saskatoon Fire Department saying in a statement that the new owners have been communicating and working with them.

The fire department gave a list of portions of 610 Idylwyld Dr. N. that have had the closure lifted:

  • Lobby, standalone structure in the centre of the property. It has a commercial kitchen, pool and fire alarm system along with other repairs and renovations being performed at this time.
  • Building A, B and C, rear-facing units on the ground floor as well as the entirety of the front and rear of the upper (second) floor (see below).
The Saskatoon Fire Department gave a list of units currently open at the Midtown Inn in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Fire Department gave a list of units currently open at the Midtown Inn in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Fire Department

The fire department said any portions of 610 Idylwyld Dr. N. that are not mentioned above remain closed.

Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill said he’s driven by the motel several times now and is constantly seeing workers at the building working to bring it back up to code.

“It’s good to see,” Hill said.

He said he had spoken with the new owner multiple times, saying the owner had looked for council’s approval to have the building reopened.

“I told him absolutely, much better than having it sitting there, fenced up and being a blight on the community.”

Hill said he looks forward to seeing a properly run establishment that can serve the community.

“It’s going to be a popular place on Idylwyld Drive.”

He said with proper management, security and business plan, he’s optimistic about the future of that location.

“It was a shame that the City Centre Inn and Suites got to the condition that it did, but that was poor management and irresponsible owners.”

Global News reached out to Midtown Inn for comment.

— with files from Anna McMillan and Thomas Piller

