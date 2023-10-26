Waterloo region confirms there won’t be homeless shelter at former Cambridge daycare

Send this page to someone via email

Region of Waterloo councillors took steps to alleviate concerns some Cambridge residents may have had with plans to redevelop an old daycare.

As a motion was being passed on the site at a council meeting on Wednesday night, Cambridge resident Nathan Whalen addressed council, noting that there are four schools in the area, which made the site of the old Kinsmen Children’s Centre unfeasible for a shelter.

He also pushed for the property at 651 Concession Rd. to offer mixed-income and affordable housing.

“I would suggest tonight that we actually take the homeless shelter component right off the table from the get-go,” said Cambridge resident Nathan Whalen at the meeting Wednesday.

“So that we allay the community concerns and we make sure we accelerate this development proposal in the best way forward.”

A couple of councillors were quick to point out that the current proposal made no mention of any homeless shelter.

Region of Waterloo is clarifying that there is no plan to convert part of the old Kinsmen Children’s Centre in Cambridge.

“No one here would put a homeless shelter in that spot and it was never mentioned as a homeless shelter,” Kitchener Coun. Rob Deutschmann said.

Cambridge Coun. Doug Craig proposed an amendment to the direction to staff in an effort to avoid any confusion going forward.

“It’s not the right place and it has upset a lot of people in terms of the misinformation that has gotten out there,” he said.

The move was passed, directing staff to consider what to do with the regional property at 651 Concession Rd. with options including paramedic services as well as affordable housing.

The region is also applying for a Federation of Canadian Municipalities Sustainable Affordable Housing study grant for the property.

Staff are expected to hold community sessions on what should be done with the site going forward.